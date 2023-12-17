Majority of Filipinos Happy with PUV Modernization Program

BARELY two weeks before the December 31 deadline for consolidating Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) operators nationwide, majority or 70 percent of Filipinos are happy about the PUV Modernization Program that the government will fully implement as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced it will no longer be extended. Based on the results of a nationwide survey released by Capstone-Intel Corp.

on Friday, 41 percent of 1,503 respondents rated the initiative as “Good” and 29 percent gave it a “Very Good” performance rating. On the other hand, 24 percent graded it “Neutral.” Meanwhile, 5 percent negatively assessed it, with 3 percent saying it’s “Bad” and 2 percent as “Very bad,” as 1 percent as “not familiar” of it. The significant positive sentiment was amid the outcomes that jeepneys (34 percent) are the second most commonly used mode of land transportation in the country, next only to owned motorcycles (37 percent





