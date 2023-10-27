Major repairs on Roxas Blvd. flyover

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is conducting major repairs on both the southbound and northbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover in Pasay City to prepare for the installation of an expansion joint. The road works will last until 5 a.m. on November 12, the DPWH said.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the project aims to address the deteriorating condition of the bridge’s expansion joint, which is crucial for accommodating all bridge deck movements.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, such as the EDSA Flyover Service Road for Northbound vehicles and the Buendia Flyover Service Road for Southbound vehicles.Caloocan gains awards from DILG for good urban governance headtopics.com

CDC, Bloomberry to develop P12-b medical hub in ClarkDefining the News Read more ⮕

AboitizPower renews power supply deal with Max’s Group commissaryDefining the News Read more ⮕

Housing prices rose faster in 2nd quarter — BSP surveyDefining the News Read more ⮕

Robinsons Retail’s 9-month income declined by 41.4%Defining the News Read more ⮕

AirAsia PH reports 35% traffic growthDefining the News Read more ⮕

Concepcion Industrial’s profit quadrupled in third quarterDefining the News Read more ⮕