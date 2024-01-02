Major Earthquake Hits Central Japan, Causing Deaths and Destruction

At least six people died in a major earthquake that struck central Japan on New Year's Day, triggering tsunami waves over a meter high, damaging homes and sparking a major fire that wreaked destruction overnight, authorities said Tuesday.





