‘Majestic Diva’ ng UAE naghahanda na para sa Mutya ng Pilipinas 2023

Ang Mutya ng Pilipinas ang isa sa pinakamatagal na beauty pageant sa Pilipinas na limampu’t tatlong taon nang nagsusulong ng women empowerment. “Besides of being a singer I am also a model here in the UAE and also a beauty queen. I keep joining several pageants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” sabi ni Angelu Adan, ‘Majestic Diva’.
Humanga rin kay Angelu ang mga nanood ng kanyang solo concert kamakailan na dinaluhan din ng mga batikang singer sa UAE, tinuturing din syang inspirasyon ng marami. “Magaling talaga po siya marami siyang talent sa singing and of course she's a musical instructor din,” dagdag ni Sabio.“This voice is not just for singing but also to influence the youth and all the women around me and I'm willing to pursue that in all the platforms that I have,” dagdag ni Angelu.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Bishop interim import ng Gin KingsPamilyar na pambato ang makakasama ng Barangay Ginebra sa pagdepensa nito ng titulo sa 2023-2024 PBA Commissioners’ Cup sa Nobyembre 5 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕