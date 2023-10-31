‘Majestic Diva’ ng UAE naghahanda na para sa Mutya ng Pilipinas 2023

Ang Mutya ng Pilipinas ang isa sa pinakamatagal na beauty pageant sa Pilipinas na limampu’t tatlong taon nang nagsusulong ng women empowerment. “Besides of being a singer I am also a model here in the UAE and also a beauty queen. I keep joining several pageants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” sabi ni Angelu Adan, ‘Majestic Diva’.

Humanga rin kay Angelu ang mga nanood ng kanyang solo concert kamakailan na dinaluhan din ng mga batikang singer sa UAE, tinuturing din syang inspirasyon ng marami. “Magaling talaga po siya marami siyang talent sa singing and of course she's a musical instructor din,” dagdag ni Sabio.“This voice is not just for singing but also to influence the youth and all the women around me and I'm willing to pursue that in all the platforms that I have,” dagdag ni Angelu.

