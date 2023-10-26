Maine police search for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 people

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LEWISTON, Maine – Maine police searched for a US Army reservist on Thursday, October 26, wanted for murder after 18 people were killed and 13 were wounded in shooting attacks at a bowling alley and a bar in the city of Lewiston the previous night.

Public school districts in the area canceled classes on Thursday and police urged residents to stay indoors. Maine State Police found a white SUV they believe Card drove to the town of Lisbon, about 7 miles (11 km) to the southeast, and urged people to remain indoors in both Lewiston and Lisbon. Early Thursday, police also told residents in the town of Bowdoin, about 12 miles east of Lewiston, to shelter in place. Card lives in Bowdoin, according to public records. headtopics.com

A Maine law enforcement bulletin identified Card, 40, as a trained firearms instructor at the US Army Reserve base in Saco, Maine, who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues.

The US Army said Card was a sergeant and a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve who had never been deployed in combat since enlisting in 2002. Jessica Karcher said one of the wounded was her son Justin Karcher, who was shot in the spine and kidneys and was in surgery. He witnessed his father, Jean Karcher, being shot and killed in 2019 during an altercation in a Walmart parking lot, according to Lewiston’sLewiston is a former textile hub about 35 miles (56 km) north of Maine’s largest city, Portland, and home to about 38,000 people. headtopics.com

