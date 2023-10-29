Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally

The body of Robert Card was found Friday in a trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon Falls that police had searched a day earlier. Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but it was unclear when, authorities said.The 40-year-old was suspected of also injuring 13 people during the shooting rampage on Wednesday night in Lewiston.Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said law enforcement scoured the Maine Recycling Corp.

State Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Card was hearing voices and had paranoia, adding that he believed 'people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play.'Last summer Card underwent a mental health evaluation after he began acting erratically at an Army training facility in New York, officials said.

