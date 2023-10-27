Maharlika to have President, complete Board in Nov: DBM

MANILA -- The Maharlika Investment Corp, which is tasked to manage the Philippines' first sovereign wealth fund, is expected to have a complete Board of Directors and President in November, the head of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Friday.

Pangandaman said the review of the IRR is still ongoing, but once it is finished, they will immediately submit the final version of it to Marcos. “I think so, assuming matapos po yung IRR natin in say two weeks time, siguro po by the month of November hopefully will have a complete board and head of Maharlika. By December puwede na silang mag-organizational meeting, at least diba? So by January full blast na tayo,” Pangandaman said.

"Kasi some of the provisions, di ba pag may batas ka, minsan sa IRR mo siya puwedeng i-elaborate or kung paano mo ma-operationalize. Some of the provisions I think hindi nangyari doon sa IRR na sinubmit ng treasury two months ago. Nothing really serious also, its just that kailangan lang siguro malagay natin sa IRR para mas madali yung operationalization nung ating Maharlika,” Pangandaman said. headtopics.com

“Parang hindi naman, I think even if siguro wala doon I think the President can still choose the members, directors and the CEO of Maharlika,” Pangandaman told the media.

