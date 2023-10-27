Maharlika Nation bumuwelta ng diskriminasyon

Watch more on iWantTFC Hindi tunay na indigenous community ang Maharlika Nation, ayon sa National Commission for Indigenous Peoples.

Nagbabala rin ang komisyon laban sa mga taong magsasamantala sa Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act of 1997 o IP-RA Law. Buwelta naman ng Maharlika Nation, biktima sila ng diskriminasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2023.

