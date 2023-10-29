Maharlika Corp. board of directors named next month—Budget chief

The board of directors of the government-owned company that will manage the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will be named next month, even though the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the sovereign wealth fund have been put on hold pending a review.

After that, Pangandaman said, the first organizational meeting could happen in December and full-blast operations might begin in January 2024. The law creates the MIC, a government-owned company that will manage the MIF—a pool of funds from state-run financial institutions that will be invested in high-impact projects, real estate, and financial instruments.

Pangandaman said the review of the MIF’s IRR was nearly complete and they would present them to the President “soon.” The advisory body has already transmitted the final list of MIC nominees to the Office of the President. headtopics.com

