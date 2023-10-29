Magno backs durian industry in Davao City

PRESIDENTIAL Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno checks out durian products at the Philippine Asia Durian Summit in Davao City. (FB)

Magno expressed his full support for the durian industry, particularly during its current growth phase, at the first-ever Philippine Asia Durian Summit at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang here on October 26.

“During my discussion with Mr. (Emmanuel) Belviz, I advised him to compile a list of the items or resources required by his group,” Magno said, adding that the help the government would extend should come from them as they possess first-hand knowledge of their specific needs. headtopics.com

Emmanuel S. Belviz, president of the Durian Industry Association in Davao City (DIADC), said the sector intends to establish durable internal connections within the industry and government and private organizations.

Magno said that one of the things that the durian industry needs is irrigation. He added that with all the private sector’s efforts, the government will always do its part to help them. Belviz said that with increased executive support and collaborative efforts among stakeholders, the country has the potential to establish itself as a prominent participant in the worldwide durian industry. headtopics.com

Department of Agriculture (DAs) High-Value Crops Development Program Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban said the summit intends to enhance durian production by providing superior planting materials and expanding fruit cultivation by 2023.

Belviz presented an outline of the industry’s status in the country, stressing the significance of the initial shipment of Philippine durian to China in April this year as a pivotal moment for the regional durian sector. headtopics.com

