Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Davao Occidental

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Davao Occidental on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported. The epicenter was located 05.48°N, 125.16°E - 034 km N 88° W of Sarangani Island (Davao Occidental) at a depth of 72 km. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

directed related government offices to immediately respond and ensure the safety of residents affected by the strong quake that hit Davao Occidental on Friday, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit in the United States

