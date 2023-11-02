Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Eastern Samar

In a bulletin issued on its website, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake is offshore Eastern Samar and had a depth of 48 kilometers.No tsunami threat has been issued.

