Mag-asawa at 2 anak patay sa pagsalpok ng trak sa traysikel sa Laguna

ABSCBNNews1 min.

Apat ang patay habang anim ang sugatan sa isang aksidente ngayong Undas sa Calamba City, Laguna.

Watch more on iWantTFC Namatay ang mag-asawa at dalawa nilang anak na sakay ng isa sa dalawang traysikel na sinalpok ng rumaragasang pick-up. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Nobyembre 2023.

