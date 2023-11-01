Mag-asawa at 2 anak patay sa pagsalpok ng trak sa traysikel sa Laguna

Watch more on iWantTFC Namatay ang mag-asawa at dalawa nilang anak na sakay ng isa sa dalawang traysikel na sinalpok ng rumaragasang pick-up. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Nobyembre 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:

