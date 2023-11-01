Macron calls to strengthen partnerships in Central Asia visit

Central Asia, which has long been under Russian influence and was part of the Soviet Union, is receiving increasing attention from other powers as Moscow is taken up with its war in Ukraine. "In a world where great powers want to become hegemonies and where regional powers are becoming unpredictable," the French president said he welcomed Kazakhstan's"refusal ... to take the route of becoming a vassal."

The Elysee also announced Paris would supply Ground Master 400 air defence radar systems to Kazakhstan to boost the country's"sovereignty." Trade turnover between France and Kazakhstan reached 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in 2022 and Kazakhstan supplies around 40 percent of France's uranium needs.Macron will later travel to neighbouring Uzbekistan, ramping up efforts to put France's political and economic mark on the energy-rich region.

Both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are aiming for greater economic openness and a balanced diplomacy, even though Russia remains their primary partner.

