Lyceum of the Philippines' Job Placement Office Receives Best PESO Award

The Job Placement Office (JPO) of the Lyceum of the Philippines receives the Best Public Employment Service Office (PESO) award as the Department of Labor and Employment’s partner in promoting employment at the school level. Leading the ceremony during the 23rd National PESO Congress on Oct. 25 to 27 in Palo, Leyte is Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma (right).

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Mapua, Lyceum in clash of Intramuros titansDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: Quezon City ad agency operates own Starbucks inside officeA Quezon City office said it is the first office in the Philippines to have its own Starbucks branch.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: Peso drifts into 55:$1 territory as dollar slipsThe peso rebounded strongly yesterday, briefly bouncing back to the 55 to $1 level, as currencies in the region strengthened against the greenback on bets the US Federal Reserve would soon end its tightening cycle after leaving interest rates untouched the other day.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: New interest rate hike likely to lift peso against US dollarDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines still among worst countries for journalistsFor the 16th consecutive year, the Philippines has remained on the list of countries where killers of journalists go unpunished.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: DFA slams China for accusing Philippines of Panatag ‘intrusion’The Department of Foreign Affairs slammed China yesterday for accusing the Philippines of intruding into Panatag Shoal, saying Manila has no obligation to seek the permission of Beijing when navigating in its own waters.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »