LTFRB to Recalibrate PUV Modernization Program to Address Driver Concerns

LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz III announced plans to recalibrate the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) to address concerns of affected drivers. This decision came after hearing the grievances of jeepney drivers who lost ownership of their units after joining a cooperative. The cooperative now claims ownership, and some drivers even face carnapping charges.

The affected drivers expressed frustration as they had invested in their vehicles and complied with LTFRB requirements





