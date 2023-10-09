LTFRB Chairman: Public Utility Vehicles Given Time to Consolidate into Cooperatives or Corporations

Reinstated LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III announced that public utility vehicles will have enough time to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations. PISTON, which is currently holding a three-day transport strike, is protesting against the consolidation deadline on December 31. The group is concerned that this move will negatively impact the livelihood of operators and PUV drivers.

Guadiz assured that they will be given a long period of time, approximately three years, to complete the modernization process





