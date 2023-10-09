LTFRB Chairman: Public Utility Vehicles Given Time to Consolidate into Cooperatives or Corporations

Reinstated LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III announced that public utility vehicles will have enough time to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations. PISTON, which is currently holding a three-day transport strike, is protesting against the consolidation deadline on December 31. The group is concerned that this move will negatively impact the livelihood of operators and PUV drivers.
Guadiz assured that they will be given a long period of time, approximately three years, to complete the modernization process
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Marcos suspends LTFRB chief Guadiz over alleged corruption“The President does not tolerate any misconduct in his administration and has instructed the immediate investigation of this matter. He strongly condemns dishonesty and duplicity in public service,” the statement from the Palace read.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
New LTFRB officer-in-charge appointed amid corruption allegations vs GuadizDepartment of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista appoints Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board member as the new officer-in-charge of the LTFRB.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »