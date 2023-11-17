LTFRB appeals to PISTON to cancel transport strike

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) appealed to transport group PISTON to call off its planned three-day transport strike starting Monday. LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III reached out to PISTON National President Mody Floranda in hopes of finding a compromise. Guadiz warned that jeepney drivers who join the strike could have their franchises revoked.

Floranda stated that PISTON would only cancel the strike if the government addresses their demands regarding the PUV modernization program

