LSPU, PCAARRD to supply Quezon, nearby provinces with mangrove crab seed stock

October 27, 2023, 9:30 pmResidents of Quezon and nearby provinces will soon have a reliable source of mangrove crab seed stocks through the project of Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU) Los Baños and the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PCAARRD).

The project, “Adoption of Improved Hatchery-Nursery Culture System for Commercial Production of Mangrove Crab Seed Stock in Infanta, Quezon,” aims to roll out an improved culture system for mangrove crab hatchery-nursery management and operations, which in turn would provide a steady and dependable supply of hatchery-bred crab seed stocks for Quezon and nearby provinces.

PCAARRD said LSPU has successfully set up a fully functional mangrove crab hatchery and has released the first batch of mangrove crab broodstock into one of the tanks in the facility. The PCAARRD team visited and evaluated the on-site condition of the Quezon facility and recent accomplishments aligned with the project's objectives.

Cagayan State University (CSU) embarked on a benchmarking activity on the mangrove crab hatchery facility established by LPSU in Infanta, Quezon.They also delved into the administrative, financial, and project management aspects of LSPU’s operation of the mangrove hatchery.

The LSPU presented CSU the lessons gained from the tedious procurement process to the construction of the hatchery facility, covering the details of tank dimensions, selection of roofing materials, holistic hatchery design, intricacies of the equipment essential to its operation, and others.

PCAARRD said CSU is optimistic that incorporating best practices into their project will help them realize target outcomes in the next two years.

