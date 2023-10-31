LPG price to go up by P5.50 per 11-kilo tank

This developed after oil firms cut the price of diesel by P1.25 per liter liter but raised the price of gasoline and kerosene by P0.45 per liter and P1.20 per liter, respectively, on Tuesday. Petron captured the biggest market share for LPG as of the first half, according to the Department of Energy.
Petron had a market share of 23.66 percent followed by Liquigaz at 19.14 percent, South Pacific at 15.97 percent, Pryce Gases at 15.57 percent and Isla Gas at 12.91 percent.
Philippines Headlines
