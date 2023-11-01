LPA, shear line affecting parts of PH, including Metro Manila

'But this will continue to bring scattered rains in some areas, that is why everyone is advised to bring umbrellas or anything to cover your body when visiting the cemeteries,' he added.Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' is affecting the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Cagayan Valley where overcast skies with rains may prevail.
PHILSTARNEWS: LPA may bring rains in Metro, other areasThe low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility may bring rains to Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Mimaropa areas starting Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
PHILSTARNEWS: ‘Barangay, SK elections in Metro Manila generally peaceful’There was no recorded incident of violence during the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila yesterday, according to the Philippine National Police.
