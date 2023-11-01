LPA, shear line affecting parts of PH, including Metro Manila

'But this will continue to bring scattered rains in some areas, that is why everyone is advised to bring umbrellas or anything to cover your body when visiting the cemeteries,' he added.Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' is affecting the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Cagayan Valley where overcast skies with rains may prevail.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: LPA may dissipate as it moves closer to Bicol; rainy Undas in Metro Manila: PAGASAA low pressure area located 470 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3:00 a.m., Tuesday is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours and may dissipate as it moves closer to the Bicol Region.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: LPA may bring rains in Metro, other areasThe low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility may bring rains to Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Mimaropa areas starting Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: ‘Barangay, SK elections in Metro Manila generally peaceful’There was no recorded incident of violence during the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila yesterday, according to the Philippine National Police.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: SILIPIN: Botohan sa pinakamalaki, pinakamaliit na barangay sa Metro ManilaSa Caloocan City matatagpuan ang pinakamalaki at pinakamaliit na barangay sa Metro Manila.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Shear line, LPA’s trough affecting Visayas, parts of Luzon on HalloweenThe low pressure area is 470 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of early Tuesday, October 31

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕