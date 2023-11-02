LPA dissipates, shear line to bring rain on All Souls

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the bureau is not monitoring any other weather disturbance around the country so far. Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will still have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Flash floods and landslides will remain a threat in these areas during occasions of moderate to at times heavy rainfall intensity, PAGASA said. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms expected in the afternoon or evening.

Improving weather conditions are seen in Northern Luzon towards the weekend. However, parts of the country in the south like Davao City may experience rainy weather due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone Friday and Saturday.

