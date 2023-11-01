Lower inflation rate expected in October

The BSP had previously said that the September inflation data indicated a likelihood of sustained elevated inflation in the near future due to the ongoing influence of supply shocks affecting food prices and the rise in global prices. However, inflation is expected to gradually decelerate and return to the target range of two to four percent by the fourth quarter of 2023, barring any additional supply shocks.
