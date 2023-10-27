Lovi Poe reveals 2-year engagement, also considered Italy wedding

MANILA, Philippines — "'Yun na nga. Since we're talking about it, two years before I announced, I was already engaged. And you know what's nakaka-proud? A lot of my friends know. The ones I already invited already knew that I was engaged for that long and walang lumabas," Lovi revealed.

"Sabi ko, ang galing ng mga kaibigan ko ha. Test of friendship ito, 'no? Not a single thing came out until I announced. So ayun. Two years po. I'm so happy because my friends knew about it and they were just mum about it," she added.

Lovi said she is grateful to her family and friends for keeping it a secret. She wanted to share one of the best news in her life, but she withheld it out of respect for Monty and his family, who she described as "very private." The actress also revealed that she had planned to get married in Italy. She and Monty went to different places in Italy, even checked out the dreamy destination wedding, Lake Como. headtopics.com

She was taping for her show, "Batang Quiapo" while planning for her wedding. Ditto for Monty, who is a scientist. "It was so perfect the fact that he was just (saying), 'This is the best place for a wedding and I think it will be memorable.' I didn't wanna push this kind of place but he was the one who said that it's something that I would deserve. So he gave it to me. I'm so happy. It started with that," she added.

"Teamwork talaga e. My taste is different from his taste. So kailangan talaga mag-merge 'yun. That was a perfect example of us meeting in the middle," Lovi said. headtopics.com

