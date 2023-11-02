Love K-pop star Mark Tuan’s new EP? You can discuss it with ‘Digital Mark,’ his AI twin

Accessibility can be an artist’s greatest asset. Listeners want to feel close to the musicians they admire and support — and most would jump at the chance to communicate one-on-one. But celebrity schedules rarely allow for that kind of intimacy. So what’s the next best thing?OpenAI’s GPT integration,

“It’s very different. It’s not really me, but it is me,” he says of Digital Mark. “It’s a cool thing, that fans get to interact with him, too.”“While Digital Mark is the first Digital Celebrity Twin of its kind, we’re only at the beginning of how autonomous animation will reshape how individuals across the globe interact with celebrities and brands,” he said in a statement.

Tuan’s hope with Digital Mark is that as the technology advances, so too will fans’ relationships with his AI character — and that they’ll get to communicate with him in languages beyond English. Getting Digital Mark to mirror the real Mark Tuan was an extensive process, involving several days of filming in a motion capture bodysuit. Tuan spent a full day demonstrating emotive facial expressions for Digital Mark to learn from, and then considerable time in his studio so “they can get my voice recognition,” he says.

Right now, Digital Mark “just stands there … but maybe in the future, they’re going to incorporate me walking around,” he says. about a nonexistent tour — but he’s excited about how the avatar will evolve. Fans have already been using Digital Mark to “troll” Tuan, playfully bugging the AI Mark about things like tour dates and new music — “which is the relationship the fans have with me,” he says with a laugh.

