Lotto results for October 29, 2023

Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioEZ2/LVM - 26 16 SUERTRES - 2 6 3 6D Lotto - 2 7 1 8 2 6 6/42 Lotto - 31 5 34 11 36 20 P18,957,242.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 26 32 16 28 7 2 P15,840,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 6 25 30 31 7 12 ...

EZ2 - 14 2 SUERTRES - 7 4 3 6/49 Lotto - 13 8 38 44 31 11 P15,840,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 11 37 44 33 13 28 P57,271,281.00 EZ2 - 30 23 SUERTRES - 0 5 0 6D Lotto - 0 8 2 7 5 7 6/42 Lotto - 11 8 25 5 34 16 P10,911,401.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 26 31 41 14 5 10 P15,840,000.00

EZ2/LVM - 5 3 SUERTRES - 3 7 3 4D Lotto - 3 7 5 3 6/45 Mega Lotto - 36 29 4 26 34 15 P16,200,622.00 6/55 Grand Lotto - 12 34 3 29 15 40 P38,046,781.00 EZ2/LVM - 7 17 SUERTRES - 9 0 0 4D LOTTO - 5 8 3 1 6/45 Mega Lotto - 4 15 45 44 40 8 P12,050,940.00 Grand Lotto - 11 48 25 2 30 38 P33,691,151.00 headtopics.com

Ultra Lotto 6/58 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers 33 22 45 11 16 02 Jackpot Prize P 67,460,083.60 Read more ⮕

Mega Lotto 6/45 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Mega Lotto 6/45 winning numbers 20 13 05 03 19 29 Jackpot Prize P 8,910,000 Read more ⮕

4D Lotto Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 4D Lotto winning numbers 3 5 7 7 Jackpot Prize P 50,627 Read more ⮕

Grand Lotto 6/55 Results for October 28, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Grand Lotto 6/55 winning numbers 44 17 07 49 35 14 Jackpot Prize P 56,367,250 Read more ⮕

Lotto 6/42 Results for October 28, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Lotto 6/42 winning numbers 05 32 24 04 18 22 Jackpot Prize P 28,824,637.40 Read more ⮕

6D Lotto Results for October 28, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 6D Lotto winning numbers 7 5 9 9 2 6 Jackpot Prize P 648,479.84 Read more ⮕