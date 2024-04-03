Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Toronto Raptors 128-111

D'Angelo Russell had 25 points and seven assists, LeBron James added 23 points and nine assists, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 128-111 Tuesday night. It was the 14th loss in a row for the Raptors. Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers (43-33) who are 4-1 on their six-game road trip. Rui Hachimura scored 14 points as Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games. Max Christie scored 12 points off the bench.

RJ Barrett scored 28 points to lead the Raptors (23-52). Immanuel Quickley added 20 points. Kelly Olynyk and Gradey Dick each scored 14 points. Barrett and Quickley returned to the lineup after missing time for personal reasons. Barrett had missed nine games and Quickley six. The Lakers won both games between the teams this season. The Lakers led by 21 points entering the fourth quarter. Russell's 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 25-point lead with 10:07 to play. The lead reached 30 on a Christies layup with 8:38 to play.

