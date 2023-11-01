LOOK: Zsa Zsa Padilla visits ex-partner Dolphy’s grave

Also buried at Heritage Park are the remains of the country's “Total Performer” and “Macho Gwapito” Rico J. Puno. Puno's daughter Tosca told ABS-CBN News, "We continue to honor the memory of our father as Rox and I continue the RJP legacy through performing his songs."

Meanwhile, over at Manila Memorial Park, former matinee idol Rico Yan's mausoleum was decorated with flowers when ABS-CBN News visited early afternoon. --With reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

