LOOK: 'World’s Friendliest Activity Park’ is finally here in the PH

SuperPark Philippines is set to deliver joy through active playSuperpark, in partnership with Megaworld Corporation, opens its first Philippines location at the 4th level of Eastwood City, Libis, Quezonc City. Renowned as the world’s friendliest (indoor) activity park, this dynamic facility sets to present a diverse range of 21 synergetic world-class activities tailored for all ages and fitness levels.

Originated from Finland, SuperPark was born off an inspiration of Taneli Sutinen as he watched his daughter play in a small indoor playground and insisted that he should join and play with her. With Finnish roots influencing its approach, SuperPark values delivering joy through active play, fostering social interaction, prioritizing inclusivity, blending digital with physical movement, investment in research, embracing the Finnish heritage, and believing in the power of joyful play.

SuperPark is not only for play but also for celebrations and functions. Offering ideal venues for gatherings such as parties, team-building activities, and more.Since it’s inception in Finland in 2012, SuperPark has branched out globally with facilities in Singapore, Kuwait, Malaysia, and China. “We are thrilled to open the doors of SuperPark Philippines and share the joy and adventure that SuperPark is known for worldwide. headtopics.com

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restivenessHere are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. Read more ⮕

Philippine shares post modest gains to close at 6,054Philippine shares joined a regional upswing but market activity remains low. Read more ⮕

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restivenessHere are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. Read more ⮕

LOOK: UAAP Season 86 standings as of Oct. 25, 2023UAAPSeason86 Read more ⮕

LOOK: UP defeats ADU 77-51JANJAN FELICILDA (UP) Read more ⮕

LOOK: FEU defeats ATENEO 62-59LJ Gonzales (FEU) Read more ⮕