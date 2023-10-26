LOOK: Valerie Concepcion’s newborn shares same birthday as firstborn

Actress and host Valerie Concepcion recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy. Interestingly, she gave birth on the same day as her first child, Heather Fiona.

Valerie shared a heartwarming photo of her husband, Francis Sunga, and their newborn son on her Instagram story, captioning it"My boys." Francis had expressed his desire for a baby boy in a previous Instagram post shared by Valerie on June 17, 2023. The couple even celebrated with a baby shower adorned with bears and blue balloons.The"Sinasamba Kita" star revealed that she missed her daughter Heather's capping and candle lighting ceremony as she was busy preparing for the arrival of Heather's little brother. But, Valerie made sure to express her love and pride for Heather through a heartfelt message.

