LOOK: UP defeats ATENEO 65-60

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Gerry Abadiano shows way as UP squeaks past rival AteneoAbadiano led all scorers with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists before the season-high 17,406 crowd as the Fighting Maroons marked their first win over their bitter rivals since Game 1 of their Season 85 best-of-three finals series. Read more ⮕

Abadiano-led UP exacts revenge over Ateneo, keeps solo 1st in another close thrillerGerry Abadiano steps up big time to lift league-leading UP against rival Ateneo as the Maroons survive a thrilling revenge game even minus key cogs CJ Cansino and JD Cagulangan Read more ⮕

Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach MonteverdeGerry Abadiano's offensive onslaught against the Ateneo Blue Eagles Sunday was not a surprise, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said, as the guard unleashed his season-high against their Katipunan rivals. Read more ⮕

Dela Rosa, Makanjuola take charge as Ateneo trounces UEIt was a usual day in the office for Ateneo de Manila University as it imposed its presence over the lowly University of the East. Read more ⮕

UP gets back at Ateneo for second straight winUniversity of the Philippines (UP) got back at Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), 65-60, to take its second straight win in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the jampacked Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

LOOK: Valerie Concepcion gives birth to baby boyActress Valerie Concepcion and her husband have welcomed their first baby. Read more ⮕