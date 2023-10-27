LOOK: The Manila Hotel Christmas Hampers early bird offers

The Manila Hotel unveils its exquisite Christmas Hamper selection that embodies the essence of thoughtfulness and indulgence. Specially crafted to spread holiday cheer, each hamper is brimming with a variety of signature treats and goodies that will surely delight your loved ones.

For those eager to secure these festive treasures early, The Manila Hotel is offering an early bird offer starting from October 25 to November 30, 2023. Choose from three distinct selections, each one tailored to suit different tastes and preference.Deluxe Hamper – P3,200 nett early bird offerThese Christmas Hampers will be available at the regular rate of P2,500 nett, P4,000 nett, and P5,000 nett respectively from Dec. 1, 2023 to Jan 7, 2024.

