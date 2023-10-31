LOOK: SM City Sto. Tomas now has Cyberzone

For accessories and more, you can check out Rulls, BSD, and Fone Style. Gamers can look forward to shopping to their hearts’ content at Gaming Grounds and Game Xtreme as well, while you can get repairs done at SDL. Other stores to look forward to include Aukey, Motivo, Quix, ITEL, Bavin, WK, Awei, and OnePlus.

That’s not all. As always, we’ve got fun activities to celebrate the Cyberzone opening at SM City Sto. Tomas.Beat saber community challenge For the opening of Cyberzone, SM City Sto. Tomas, PC Express will have a special virtual reality booth where anyone can sign up to either play as they please or join the actual tournament.

Freeplay and registration will happen on Oct. 27 and 29, while the tournament proper is set on Oct. 28. The top three participants by the end of the tournament will be declared the winners of P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000 respectively. In the event of a tie, a coin toss will determine who will choose the Tie Breaker song.lso in partnership with PC Express, there will be a Forza Horizon 5 community challenge on Oct. 29, 2023 with free play happening on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

Players are also expected to conduct themselves in a friendly and polite manner with sportsmanship at the forefront. With these activities, Cyberzone aims for everyone to enjoy the atmosphere and above all, have fun playing and meeting new people.Of course, the Cyberzone Great Gadget Sale is also back to celebrate the grand opening of the newest branch. From Oct. 13, 2023 to Nov. 12, 2023, you can stand a chance to win a Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition.

