LOOK: Pacquiao mingles with boxing legends in Saudi

Manny Pacquiao met with several sports personalities during his trip to Saudi Arabia, which hosted the super fight between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC star Francis Ngannou.Most of the sports luminaries, who took time to pose for pictures with him, are boxing legends like himself like "Iron" Mike Tyson, "Sugar" Ray Leonard, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya, among others.

Other boxing figures present in Saudi were Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran, Amir Khan, Roy Jones and Joe Calzaghe. Also in the crowd was football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, who was ecstatic to see Pacquiao in person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) The fight was won via split decision by Tyson Fury, who came back from a third round knockdown to hack out a narrow victory against Ngannou. headtopics.com

Pacquiao, meanwhile, is rumored to have been working out a possible exhibition with his rival Floyd Mayweagther Jr. View this post on Instagram A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao)

Pacquiao meets Ronaldo as boxing, sports stars descend on Saudi for Fury-Ngannou bout

Pacquiao reunites with fellow boxing legends in Saudi

