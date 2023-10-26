LOOK: Nicole Borromeo is a colorful sea urchin in Miss International national costume

Borromeo's sea urchin-inspired dress was a creation of Axel Que, one of Cebu's sought-after fashion designers.

"This national costume embodies the mesmerizing allure of the sea urchin/uni, a culinary treasure cherished by the Philippines and Japan," the Binibining Pilipinas organization said in its social media post.

"Hand-sewn sequins, reminiscent of Yayoi Kusama's iconic polka dots, create a breathtaking masterpiece that captures a shared passion for gastronomy and coastal way of life," it added. Borromeo had fun on stage as she danced while showcasing her outfit during the national costume competition.

