LOOK: Nicole Borromeo is a colorful sea urchin in Miss International national costume

Borromeo's sea urchin-inspired dress was a creation of Axel Que, one of Cebu's sought-after fashion designers.
"This national costume embodies the mesmerizing allure of the sea urchin/uni, a culinary treasure cherished by the Philippines and Japan," the Binibining Pilipinas organization said in its social media post.
"Hand-sewn sequins, reminiscent of Yayoi Kusama's iconic polka dots, create a breathtaking masterpiece that captures a shared passion for gastronomy and coastal way of life," it added. Borromeo had fun on stage as she danced while showcasing her outfit during the national costume competition.PH’s Nicole Borromeo finishes 3rd runner-up in Miss International 2023 headtopics.com
Daniel Radcliffe directs spotlight to his stunt double who was paralyzed during ‘Deathly Hallows’ accident
Philippines Headlines
Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-upPhilippines' bet Nicole Borromeo won the Miss International crown held in Tokyo, Japan earlier today. Read more ⮕