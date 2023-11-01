LOOK: Michelle Dee departs PH for Miss Universe 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is on her way to the United States before heading to El Salvador for the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe competition. The MUPH organization shared photos from Dee’s departure on Tuesday, October 31. The beauty queen is wearing a dark denim dress with a pleated over-the-knee skirt while holding a Philippine flag.

“And, she’s off to conquer the Universe! You bring the good will and well-wishes of the Philippines with you, Michelle,” they captioned the post. websiteDee, who was also crowned Miss World Philippines 2019, was named the Goodwill Ambassador of the Autism Society of the Philippines in 2020.

Dee will be representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador on November 18. The USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor. Over 80 delegates are expected to participate in the pageant. Dee is competing in hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.

