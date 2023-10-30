LOOK: Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes wowed her followers as she dressed up as Regina George, the main antagonist in the 2004 hit teen movie "Mean Girls."

Joining her as "Mean Girls" are her close friends Bea Borres, Criza Taa, and Danica Ontengco. Their photos were taken by Andrea Beldua. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)In her other post, the Kapamilya actress also uploaded her solo photos as the rich, popular, mean girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)Just recently, Brillantes said she is now in a "better place," months after her publicized breakup with basketball player Ricci Rivero. headtopics.com

Watch more News on iWantTFC Currently, Brillantes stars in the ABS-CBN primetime series "Senior High."

