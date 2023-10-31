LOOK: 17 couples say 'I do' in a mass wedding

The event also stood as a testament to the FTSFI’s commitment to enriching the Catholic faith of Filipinos and promoting the value of beginning family life centered on faith. The mass wedding was followed by a reception at the shrine's St. John Paul Hall where the newlyweds and their guests gathered to celebrate their new beginnings.

FTSFI’s commitment to the Filipino people extends beyond the mass wedding, as they continue to create opportunities for Filipinos to embrace their faith and create meaningful, faith-centered family lives.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Kasuso Foundation launches photo exhibit to raise awareness on breast cancerSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: LOOK: Donny, Belle dress up as Pinoy superheroesKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbel and Darna, respectively, for a Halloween event.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: LOOK: CHERY TIGGO defeats GERFLOR 3-0CHERY TIGGO defeats GERFLOR 3-0Eya Laure(CHERY TIGGO) Player of the Game PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference PVL2023

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: LOOK: Kiko Pangilinan embraces wife Sharon 'after work'Former senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan expressed his support to his wife, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, who just finished a reunion concert with her ex-husband Gabby Concepcion over the weekend.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Police look into allegations of massive vote-buying in Cagayan de OroPolice say they are trying to identify those who allegedly received money from candidates

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Carmen's Best unveils new look, holiday flavorsHomegrown ice cream brand Carmen's Best has launched limited-edition flavors just in time for the holiday season.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕