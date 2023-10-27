Long-suffering Tigers fans ready to roar at baseball's Japan Series

TOKYO (AFP) -- Celebrations in the Tigers' home city of Osaka exploded last month when the team won the Central League pennant, with fans thronging the streets and hurling themselves into the local Dotonbori River.

For long-suffering fans like Yuko Kawase, who attends about 80 or 90 games a season as well as the team's training camps, the prospect of another national crown is"scary". "But the fans are as one with the players and the biggest feeling is that finally we're about to get started."Shops and property were damaged and a plastic statue of Colonel Sanders -- said to resemble Hanshin's American slugger Randy Bass -- was snatched from a nearby KFC restaurant and thrown into the river.

There were no serious incidents last month when they won the pennant for the first time in 18 years, but downtown Osaka was still packed with fans singing the team's anthem,"Rokko Oroshi"."Real Hanshin fans don't celebrate like that," she said.The Tigers last reached the Japan Series in 2014, where they lost a best-of-seven series four games to one against the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. headtopics.com

They have made a spectacular recovery this season, winning the Central League with room to spare under the shrewd guidance of returning manager Akinobu Okada.

Read more:

manilabulletin »

Bulldogs roll past Warriors, Archers maul TigersRed-hot National U churned out a gritty 64-61 win over University of the East to stretch its rampage to five straight games in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Read more ⮕

Japan stands with Philippines after collision with China off Ayungin ShoalAmbassador of Japan in the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed support to the Philippines Monday after the latter’s vessel had collision with China’s ships on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Activists hit Aboitiz, Japan’s Jera for ‘continued’ fossil gas projectsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Japan court to make landmark transgender decisionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Mitsubishi D:X Concept offers glimpse of next-gen DelicaMitsubishi reveals D:X Concept at 2023 Japan Mobility Show Read more ⮕

Honda Prelude returns as electric sports coupeHonda reveals Prelude Concept EV Coupe at 2023 Japan Mobility Show Read more ⮕