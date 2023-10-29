LONG AWAITED COMEBACK | Lukas Graham thrills Pinoy fans anew 

Danish pop artist Lukas Graham recently set the Newport Frontier Theater ablaze with an exciting comeback performance, leaving Filipino fans awestruck.

Fans from not only the Philippines but with other foreign countries gathered to experience Lukas Graham’s long-awaited return to Manila. ANDREAH, Lukas’ special guest, opened the event with her soulful melodies and soothing voice, instantly winning the hearts of the audience.The highlight of the night arrived when Lukas Graham took the stage, lighting the venue with hits from his first album.

Lukas, appreciating JK’s talent and the connection they had built, took the opportunity to sing a part of JK’s viral track, “Ere,” with the audience enthralled by Lukas’s seamless blend of Tagalog lyrics with his soulful voice. headtopics.com

JK expressed his anticipation by commenting, “Heard you’re coming here! Can’t wait to watch the show!!” Though their performance was brief, it left a lasting impression that Filipino fans and foreign audiences will cherish.

