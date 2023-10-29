Local governments

Perhaps, it is and perhaps it is here where our problems with Filipino-style democracy begins. Unfortunately, many of us are not even keen on participating in it. In the barangay where I am registered as a voter, everyone is running unopposed.

I was recently in Cebu and I noticed that they are taking their barangay elections seriously. Not only are there campaign materials all over, they have public rallies late into the night that attracted a decent number of people. At the grassroots, not only are barangay positions honorable, it could be profitable too and for some, to die for.

The proposed total NTA shares allocate P200.416 billion to provinces, P201.2 billion to cities, P295.4 billion to municipalities, and P174.2 billion to barangays. Then there are apparently a few billions more to cover the Barangay Development Program (BDP) and the share of barangays in the funding for National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for about 600 barangays. headtopics.com

This puts poultry owners in a bind as they have to accept chick deliveries in batches of 50 to 150,000 chicks. The barangay will not allow delivery without a “delivery acceptance certificate.” That means the undelivered chicks will be destroyed, production schedule disrupted, contract growers will be unable to meet commitment and financial projections ruined. Losses of P150,000 on average on chicks alone. Some have decided to just close down the poultry farm.

I googled the item and found a news report about the National Bureau of Investigation filing graft and malversation charges against several local officials in Malay, before the Ombudsman for misusing funds from environmental fees collected from tourists from 2009 to 2017. headtopics.com

Marcos prioritizes local products in gov't procurementPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for the use of Filipino-made building materials in government infrastructure projects to boost local industries. Read more ⮕

Gov’t eyes purchasing local materials for infra projectsThe government is eyeing to purchase local construction materials for its future infrastructure projects, the Palace said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Gov’t vows to buy local materialsDefining the News Read more ⮕

HATASU ebike continues to grow its influence in the local marketDefining the News Read more ⮕

Officials keen on organizing more coops in Cotabato provinceLocal officials are keen on organizing entrepreneurs in municipalities in Cotabato province into cooperatives to boost their connectivity with local business blocs and prospective contacts outside. Read more ⮕

Marcos signs law on automatic income classification of LGUsThe income classification of local governments is crucial for governance, financial support, aid determination, and project prioritization. It also ensures fair compensation for local government officials and personnel. Read more ⮕