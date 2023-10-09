Local Executives Urge Parliament to Address Power Woes in Bangsamoro

Local executives in the Bangsamoro provinces are urging the parliament to pass a proposed measure to solve the power woes in the autonomous region. The bill aims to create the Bangsamoro Electrification Administration to oversee power utilities in the region. The region is currently facing a shortage of power supply, affecting the investment climate.





