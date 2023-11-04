Local Artists Showcase Their Works at Tryp Hotel Exhibition

Pinta at Likha Arts Society (Pintakha) president Nathaniel San Pedro with one of his paintings (left). Wire sculpture by John Infante (right). These artworks are on view in various areas of Tryp Hotel until December 2023.MANILA, Philippines — Nathaniel San Pedro, who sits as Pintakha's president, presented several local avian species in his acrylic on canvas works. He is known for his paintings on birds, like his obra "Ibong Adarna," which is displayed prominently in the exhibit area

. Another of his works, "Wanderer (Barn Swallow), an acrylic on canvas painting adorns the main dining hall. San Pedro has been painting full-time since 2019 and has been in 30 shows (both group and solo) here and abroad. Simply dubbed "Sining Lokal - Closet Chronicles: A Kaleidoscope of Personal.Narratives," the exhibition features the works of Nathaniel San Pedro, Jan Michael "Mick" Barretto, John Infante and Jeram "Japs" Apostol. All four budding artists are members of the Pintakha Arts Society, which has 10 artist members, to date. The society was formed in 2017 to promote local artists and their individual expressions.Infante, the lone sculptor in the group, did not foresee himself having a career in visual arts after graduating with his Architecture degree from the Far Eastern University. He started his artistic journey at the tender age of eight, winning an art contest, after creating a 12-foot Christmas tree, made from recycled tras

