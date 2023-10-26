Local absentee voting only for nat’l elections

Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) acting regional director lawyer Gay Enumerables clarified on Wednesday morning, October 25, 2023, that the local absentee voting is solely applicable for the presidential and national elections.
157 defined absentee voting as a voting system that allows anyone who is absent from their place of registration on election day due to official obligations to vote in the city or municipality to which they have been assigned, provided they are validly registered voters.Qualified absentee voters are those who work for the Philippine National Police, in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, or in the media industry.