LJ Reyes and Husband Philip Evangelista Share Romantic Photos from Italy Vacation

LJ Reyes and her husband Philip Evangelista look so in love as they travel around Italy! On Instagram, the actress shared romantic photos from their vacation as they explored the Piazzale Michelangelo in Firenze. The place is known for its panoramic view of Florence, and LJ and Philip posed with the scene in the background. More photos showed them kissing, hugging, and unable to hide their big smiles.

'Exploring the world and life has never been this good! Thank you for this beautiful ever-after with you!' LJ said in her caption. 'La Bella, Firenze! La Bella, Italia!' she added. LJ announced her engagement to Filipino businessman Philip in May 2023. They tied the knot in October. After the wedding, LJ said, 'I can't wait for what this new beginning holds for all of us!' LJ described her 2023 as the 'fulfillment of God's promises.' She has two kids from her previous relationships: Aki with Paulo Avelino and Summer with Paolo Conti

