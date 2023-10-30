Liza Soberano appears in teaser for her Hollywood debut 'Lisa Frankenstein'

The film, directed by Zelda Williams and penned by award-winning writer Diablo Cody, brings a unique twist to the classic tale inspired by Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein.' Scheduled for a Feb. 9, 2024 premiere, 'Lisa Frankenstein' promises to be a blend of romance, horror, and comedy, with Soberano as a prominent part of the cast.
After going through a playfully horrific transformation, they embark on a murderous journey to find true love, happiness, and a few missing body parts along the way.'Joining Soberano and Newton in the cast are notable actors like Cole Sprouse (Victorian corpse), Henry Eikenberry, and Joey Harris, among others. Soberano has been actively engaged in the project since its announcement, sharing her journey from auditions to filming through her social media.
Philippines Headlines
WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaserFans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for 'Lisa Frankenstein.' Read more ⮕
WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaserFans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for 'Lisa Frankenstein.' Read more ⮕