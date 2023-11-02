LIVE updates: Undas 2023

The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot...The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that the PNP is taking steps to protect the nation’s interests...

Two Filipino doctors working with Doctors without Borders are among the foreign nationals who have been allowed to exit Gaza... Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...

John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East... A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders...

The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot...Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for a mad dash to the finish in the UAAP Season 86 basketball elims.The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: LIVE updates: Undas 2023Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Thousands flock to ports on eve of Undas 2023Thousands of travelers on Tuesday flocked to ports early on the eve of this year's Undas 2023, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Should you pack an umbrella during Undas 2023?Heads up, Kapamilya! You may need to bring an umbrella when you visit cemeteries on All Saints' Day due to a large possibility of rain.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Undas 2023 mall schedulesHere are mall schedules from November 1 to 2 based on advisories from select mall operators

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Over 3K Coast Guard personnel on hand for 'Undas 2023'THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded 25,243 outbound passengers and 22,226 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide on the eve of 'Undas 2023.'

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Over 3K Coast Guard personnel on hand for 'Undas 2023'THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded 25,243 outbound passengers and 22,226 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide on the eve of 'Undas 2023.'

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕