LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

This handout photo made available by Arren Christian Ventura shows the Mount Mayon spewing white smoke as seen from Legazpi on June 8, 2023 Hundreds of families living around Mount Mayon in central Albay province are expected to be moved to safer areas after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised a"hazardous eruption" alarm.MANILA, Philippines —

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioPork and other agricultural products will be confiscated at certain ports in the country during this week’s exodus of...

Sixty overseas Filipino workers will form the fourth batch of repatriates from Israel who are set to arrive in the country... Standing in front of a microphone, voice actor Phil Cruz pretends to wield an amulet to defeat the Devil for the latest instalment... headtopics.com

EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00 EZ2/LVM - 9 1 SUERTRES - 9 4 2 6D Lotto - 3 5 7 7 6/45 Lotto - 20 13 5 3 19 29 P8,910,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 33 22 45 11 16 2 P67,460,083.00

EZ2 - 11 11 SUERTRES - 5 3 4 6D Lotto - 0 1 7 3 5 1 6/42 Lotto - 33 4 37 27 16 35 P23,994,560.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 34 27 13 38 26 14 P15,840,000.00Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year. headtopics.com

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restivenessThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.” Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

Navy’s most potent assets take part in Zambales coast live-fire exerciseThe Philippine Navy’s (PN) two most potent naval assets, the missile frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) and a Spike-ER armed multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) demonstrated their firepower during Thursday’s live-fire exercise. Read more ⮕

​​Whisky Live Manila returns to Makati Shangri-LaToasting six years of whisky excellence Read more ⮕