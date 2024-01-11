Live Concert Tour Brings Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to Life

Filipino musicians, under the direction of Michael Jacinto, arranged and performed a live concert for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in Manila. Typically, when we watch movies in cinemas, everything shown is polished—edited stories, controlled lighting, orchestrated sound effects, and curated soundtracks that allow us to just absorb the storyline.

However, have you ever wondered what it’s like to experience a movie accompanied by a live orchestra, turntables, and a DJ scratcher? Yes, you got it right—a film that features a full orchestra that elevates the excitement, pulling your attention not only to the on-screen animation movie but also to the dynamic live performance of musicians. Recently, the award-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was brought to life on stage through a live concert tour that highlighted the original score by Daniel Pemberto





