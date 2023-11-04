Lito Adiwang defeats Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang defeated Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado in a unanimous decision victory at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs Andrade. Adiwang showcased impressive striking skills and used leg kicks to gain the upper hand in the fight. This victory was redemption for Adiwang, who had previously lost to Miado and suffered an ACL injury. Adiwang's performance proved that his previously injured knee is no longer a concern.

